Delaware beachside town removes benches to stop gatherings

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Dozens of public benches were hauled away from a popular beachside boardwalk in Delaware after town officials said too many people continued to gather and violate social distancing orders.

Crews in Rehoboth Beach removed the benches from the waterfront pedestrian area and surrounding spots on Monday, The Delaware News Journal reported.

City spokesperson Krys Johnson told the newspaper visitors were continuing to congregate near them and were not social distancing, more than a month after Gov. John Carney ordered beaches to close and announced a statewide stay-at-home order to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson said the benches won't be replaced until after the state’s emergency order is lifted. That date is set for May 15, but Johnson said it could likely extend further.