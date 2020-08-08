Delaware National Guard to hold deployment ceremony

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — The Delaware National Guard is holding a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Army National Guardsmen.

It’s scheduled for Sunday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Delaware.

They are assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment. They are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission.

Gov. John Carney and DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry are scheduled to attend the event.

The deployment ceremony is not open to the public, due to restrictions on large gatherings because of the coronavirus.