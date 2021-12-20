Defiant in war and isolation, Hamas plays long game in Gaza JOSEPH KRAUSS and FARES AKRAM, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 2:44 a.m.
1 of21 A general vuew of Gaza City is seen Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A Palestinian youth with a green face painting, attends a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement\s founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas, display their skills during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A Palestinian man walks next to a house damaged during the 11-day Gaza war in May 2021, in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 21, 2021. The first rainstorm of winter sent water pouring into homes across the Gaza Strip that were damaged during the 11-day war in May between Israel and the Palestinian territory's militant Hamas rulers. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Palestinian women walk by two Hamas policemen in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Palestinians walk monument to a Qassam rocket Gaza City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Members of Palestinian Hamas police stand guard at a checkpoint in Gaza City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas display their skills during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas display their skills during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Palestinians attend a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A Palestinian woman with a green head band with Arabic waiting that reads "Qassam Brigades" chants Islamic slogans as she attends a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A Palestinian man plays tosses his child during a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Palestinians attend a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Palestinians carry a model of the Dom of the Rock mosque during a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Gaza’s Hamas rulers collect millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at a crossing on the Egyptian border – providing a valuable source of income that helps it sustain a government and powerful armed wing. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has become more resilient and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Each month, hundreds of trucks heavy with fuel, cement and other goods cross a plowed no man’s land between Egypt and the Gaza Strip — and Hamas becomes stronger.
Hamas collects tens of millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at the crossing in the border town of Rafah, according to estimates. The funds help it operate a government and powerful armed wing while international aid covers most of the basic needs of Gaza’s 2 million residents.
Written By
JOSEPH KRAUSS and FARES AKRAM