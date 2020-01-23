Defense technology company announces Mississippi expansion

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — A global aerospace and defense technology company has announced it will be expanding existing operations in a northeast Mississippi city.

Northrop Grumman Corp. employs more than 200 employees at its 320,000-square-foot (29,729-square-meter) facility in Iuka, The Daily Journal reported. The company will invest an additional $8.3 million dollars into the plant and add 40 new jobs there in an effort to support the area's manufacturing work, the facility's director of operations confirmed on Tuesday. The company produces large aerospace structures and launch vehicles, among other defense products.

The Mississippi Development Authority will provide a $600,000 grant for infrastructure improvements and the construction of a new warehouse, the authority's Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. announced in a statement commending the partnership.

The plant has operated in Iuka, which is about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Tupelo, for just over 20 years, the newspaper said.

Timelines for the expansion and hiring process weren't immediately reported.