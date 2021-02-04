Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene ALAN FRAM, BRIAN SLODYSKO and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 12:31 a.m.
1 of7 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks with fellow House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, following a meeting called by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Democrats are demanding that the GOP leadership remove her from committee assignments because of her history of using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., attends a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. ((Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Erin Schaff/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 In this Jan. 4, 2021, photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., center, stands with other GOP freshmen during an event at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is calling the far-right Georgia Republican's embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party." House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Greene, who has a history of making racist remarks, promoting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 A protester holds an "Impeach Liz Cheney" sign during a rally against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, outside the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. A nationwide fight for the GOP's future is getting fierce in Wyoming. House Republicans are expected to vote in the coming days on whether to oust congresswoman Liz Cheney from their third-ranking leadership post over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) Michael Cummo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 An LED billboard calling for the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be forced to go on the record, defending or rebuking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of violence against Democrats.
The politically agonizing vote expected Thursday, which will determine whether the Georgia Republican is stripped of her committee assignments, underscores tension over the best political path forward that has riven the party since Donald Trump lost the White House.
Written By
ALAN FRAM, BRIAN SLODYSKO and KEVIN FREKING