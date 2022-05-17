Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink

Milwaukee's mayor and police chief on Tuesday pleaded with citizens and lawmakers to help address ongoing gun violence punctuated by shootings outside an NBA playoff game that left 21 injured.
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said police have arrested 11 people varying in ages from 19 to 30 for the Friday night incidents near a downtown entertainment area known as the Deer District. Two of those arrested have been identified as shooters. Nine of the 11 guns that were recovered were fired that night, Norman said at a news conference.