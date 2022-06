BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A new plaque to honor soldiers unrecognized in a longstanding Brattleboro Civil War monument because of racial and class issues of the time will be dedicated on Sunday, Juneteenth.

The plaque grew out of years of research by Brattleboro Area Middle School students with the cooperation and support from the Brattleboro Historical Society, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.