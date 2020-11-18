‘Decrease those gatherings’ — Milford health director outlines new state reopening plan

Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph believes safe-practicing guidelines key to Phase 2.1. Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph believes safe-practicing guidelines key to Phase 2.1. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Decrease those gatherings’ — Milford health director outlines new state reopening plan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — For anyone with questions about the state’s return to Phase 2.1 due to rising COVID-19 cases, Health Director Deepa Joseph has an easy rule to follow: Decrease gatherings and follow safety rules.

Connecticut recently rolled back its reopening plan from Phase 3 to Phase 2.1. According to Joseph, the goal of the new plan is to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.

“Decrease those gatherings and practice safe measures,” Joseph said.

The latest test results show that from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, COVID-19 cases in Milford have increased from 40 to 78. There are currently 15 cases for every 100,000 people, which puts Milford in the Red Zone. As of Nov. 12, there were 930 total confirmed cases and 81 confirmed deaths in Milford, as a result of the coronavirus.

Phase 2.1

As part of the new rules for Phase 2.1, all establishments, including restaurants and recreation venues such as bowling alleys, movie theaters and indoor or outdoor events are ending or closing at 10. p.m., seven days a week. For restaurants, the last service is at 9:30 p.m., and the establishment must close at 10.m.

In addition, some of the gathering size limits have changed, Joseph said. For private indoor or outdoor gatherings at a residence, there is a 10-person limit. For commercial events at commercial venues, the indoor limit is 25 and the outdoor limit is 50.

“In addition to that there is in place a Stay Home, stay Safe Order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week,” Joseph said.

sfox@milfordmirror.com