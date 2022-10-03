Death toll in last week's Kabul school blast climbs to 52 FAZEL RAHMAN FAIZI, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 12:01 p.m.
A man cleans a Hazara education center that was destroyed in Friday's suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
The family of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was a victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, goes to her grave for a mourning ceremony, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
A 19-year-old Hazara Afghan sits and cries on the bench she was sitting on during Friday's suicide bombing at a Hazara education center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
The family of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was a victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, mourns over her grave, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Bloody books and personal effects are left at the site of Friday's suicide bombing at a Hazara education center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
CORRECTS AGE OF VAHIDA HEYDARI TO 20 NOT 19 - The family of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was a victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, prepares their home for a mourning ceremony, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
The family of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was a victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, mourns over her grave, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
The family of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was a victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, goes to her grave for a mourning ceremony, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Sisters of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, a victim of a suicide bomber attack on a Hazara education center, look at one of her educational certificates in their home, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
A note written by 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, is placed next to her portrait, at her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. In it she says, I will shape my future as I want. She wrote that that she should become a doctor in 2029, work in a hospital by 2030 and become a professional painter in 2031. She wrote that she wants to be a respectable person in society and support those who cannot afford to go to school.
Zahra, a sister of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was victim of a suicide bombing on a Hazara education center, shows a painting titled "Albert Einstein" that was drawn by Heydari, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She liked physics and admired Einstein.
Sisters of 20-year-old Vahida Heydari, who was victim of a suicide bomber attack on a Hazara education center, cry as they read her handwritten notes about plans for her life, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press on Monday.
Dozens more were wounded in Friday's blast, making it one of the bloodiest attacks since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan more than a year ago. There was no claim of responsibility, but Islamic State group extremists have carried out a series of attacks against Taliban targets and ethnic minorities.
Written By
FAZEL RAHMAN FAIZI