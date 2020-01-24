Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing

A road is flooded by the river Ter in Verges, Girona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A calamitous storm has killed at least 11 people in Spain and left five others missing, as well as causing rivers to overflow their banks and contaminating vast agricultural areas in eastern Spain with salty seawater. less A road is flooded by the river Ter in Verges, Girona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A calamitous storm has killed at least 11 people in Spain and left five others missing, as well as causing rivers to ... more Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part of the country this week has risen to at least 12 with rescuers searching for several missing persons.

Emergencies services for the northeastern Catalonia region said late Thursday that a fourth death caused by storm Gloria in the region had been confirmed. That took the national count to at least 12.

Rescuers were still searching Friday for three missing people in the Balearic Islands and for a fishing boat with six on board that has gone missing off Spain’s southern coast.

A British man and a Spaniard are feared to have been swept away by high waves on the island of Ibiza, authorities said. Another Spaniard is missing on the nearby island of Mallorca.

Government official Lucrecio Fernández said an overnight search by Spanish rescuers for the missing fishing boat is continuing with the assistance of a Moroccan frigate.

The storm has lasted for six days, accompanied by heavy winds, snow and hail. Weather authorities said the worst of it had passed on Wednesday, although some areas of southern Spain are under a weather warning for rain and winds.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is meeting with his Cabinet on Friday to discuss aid for the hardest-hit regions.