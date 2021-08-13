Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27 Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 1:39 a.m.
1 of6 A man looks on as flood waters sweep by in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province of Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping cars away by torrents. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.(IHA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A Coast Guard helicopter rescue a man stranded on the rooftop of a building after floods forced people to seek safety on high ground and mudslides killed five people, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping cars away by torrents. (IHA via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Destroyed cars in a street after floods and mudslides in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping cars away by torrents. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.(IHA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A rescue worker holds a kitten she saved from a building in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping cars away by torrents. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.(IHA via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say search-and-rescue crews have recovered 10 more bodies overnight, raising the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country to 27 on Friday.
The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Hundreds of people were rescued to safety by helicopters.