Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising MANUEL VALDES, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 2:37 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.
Hundreds of deaths were being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous heat began June 25 and only began to subside in some areas on Tuesday.