Death penalty hearing for Aubrey Trail delayed until March

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A hearing to determine whether a Nebraska man should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him has been delayed until March after one of his attorney's tested positive for COVID-19.

Aubrey Trail was convicted last year of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

The hearing was scheduled to begin next week in Wilber, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

In a court motion seeking a delay, attorney Ben Murray said the coronavirus pandemic has prevented out-of-state witnesses, including Trail’s relatives in Tennessee, from traveling to Nebraska.

He also said Trail's attorneys have been able to meet with him in person just once in six months, and argued that the notoriety of the case could draw large crowds and "become a significant community spreading event.”

And he said Trail is at high risk for death or serious illness should he contract COVID-19.

Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, was convicted in October of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains for her role in Loofe's death.