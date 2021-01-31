Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea JONATHAN LEMIRE and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 8:03 a.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Aug. 14, 1986, file photo Senate Judiciary Committee members from left, Sen. Paul Laxalt, R-Nev., Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., and Sen. Charles McCurdy Mathias Jr., R-Md. confer prior to voting 13 to 5 in Washington on Capitol Hill in favor of President Ronald Reagan's nomination of William Rehnquist to be chief justice. Lana Harris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this July 13, 1982, file photo Secretary of State designate George Shultz, right, speaks with members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee prior to the start of the afternoon session of the panel on Capitol Hill in Washington. From left. Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del.; Sen. Charles Percy, R-Ill., chairman of the panel and Sen. Edward Zorinsky, D-Neb. Ira Schwarz/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2012, file photo Vice President Joe Biden gives two thumbs up following a Senate Democratic caucus meeting about the fiscal cliff on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this July 15, 1994, file photo Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, huddles with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Stephen Breyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. John Duricka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2013, file photo Vice President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio before President Barack Obama's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this July 31, 1986, file photo Sen. Paul Laxalt, R-Nev., left, and Sen. Joseph Biden, Jr., D-Del., meet prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing at Capitol Hill in Washington. The panel was meeting to install William Rehnquist as chief justice of the United States. Lana Harris/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — He was an arm-draping pol as a senator. He hung out in the Senate cloakroom chatting up legislators as vice president. He pitched himself during the presidential campaign as someone who could “get people working together” and lower the temperature in a Washington overheated by Donald Trump.
Now, after his first full week as president, Joe Biden is coming face to face with the potential limitations of his ability to work across the aisle as he pushes for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is the first big test of his tenure.
Written By
JONATHAN LEMIRE and LISA MASCARO