WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters found deadly levels of carbon monoxide inside a Waterloo event complex that was hosting a monster truck rally where dozens of people were sickened over the weekend, officials said.

Levels of more than 300 parts per million were detected Saturday inside the National Cattle Congress grounds’ Hippodrome, The Courier reported. Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said levels higher that 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation.