TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators used a dead woman’s cellphone to track down two people who are now accused of selling the drugs that killed her and her boyfriend last year.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials arrested Jose Alberto Marti, 50, and Melissa Christine Hanna, 42, on Monday. They are each charged with first degree murder in deaths of a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, the sheriff's office said in a news release.