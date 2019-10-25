DeWine signs law enhancing Ohio efforts against cyberattacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill aimed at enhancing Ohio's resilience to cyberattacks, including those aimed at its election systems.

The measure signed Friday adds a chief information security officer at Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office who will work to enrich both state and county election security technology efforts.

The law gives LaRose, Ohio's elections chief, and Ohio National Guard additional power to improve responsiveness in the event of a cyberattack and requires county elections boards to conduct post-election audits. It also places LaRose on the Ohio Homeland Security Advisory Council.

The measure also creates the Ohio Cyber Reserve. This volunteer cyber force of trained, vetted civilians will report to the state Adjutant General's Department. They can be mobilized to help small governments affected by cyberattacks.