DeLauro reintroduces wage protection legislation

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) and U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) on July 11 reintroduced the Wage Theft Prevention and Wage Recovery Act, legislation to crack down on employers who unfairly withhold wages from their employees, according to a press release from DeLauro’s office.

The bill would give workers the right to receive full compensation for all of the work they perform, as well as the right to receive regular paystubs and final paychecks in a timely manner. It would also provide workers with improved tools to recover their stolen wages in court and make assistance available to build community partnerships that enhance the enforcement of and improve compliance with wage and hour laws.

“The single biggest economic challenge of our time is that people are in jobs that do not pay them enough to live on,” DeLauro said. “People are struggling. And across the country, countless workers are putting in long hours and working for an honest day’s pay only to have their employers cheat them out of their hard-earned wages. That is inexcusable.

“The Wage Theft Prevention and Wage Recovery Act is comprehensive legislation that will strengthen current federal law and empower employees to recover their lost wages,” DeLauro continued. “Whether it is compensation for a day’s work, or overtime, employees should be paid what they earn. This legislation puts workers first while helping our economy grow.”