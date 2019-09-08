Dayton VA chief headed to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of Dayton's VA medical center will become the new director of the VA in Cleveland.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday that Jill Dietrich will take over the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System on Sept. 29.

An executive from the Cleveland system will serve temporarily in Dayton until a successor is found for Dietrich. Andrew Pacnya has been deputy healthcare system director in Cleveland and previously served as acting director of the Ann Arbor, Michigan, healthcare system.