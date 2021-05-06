David Oyelowo fulfills new directing passion in 'Water Man'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While starring in films like “Selma” and “Lee Daniels' The Butler,” actor David Oyelowo discovered a new passion: directing.
Oyelowo was inspired to step behind-the-camera after learning different nuances of the craft from respected directors like Ava DuVernay and Will Gluck. His desire to act and direct in the same movie grew even more after seeing successful efforts from his friends Nate Parker in “The Birth of a Nation” and Joel Edgerton in “The Gift,” as well as Mel Gibson, who won an Oscar for best director for “Braveheart.”