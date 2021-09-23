Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 11:47 p.m.
1 of11 Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) rushes for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates his touchdown run with Dan Arnold (85) and Cameron Erving (75) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles out of the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) makes a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. Justin Rex/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
HOUSTON (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury early in the second quarter.
The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.