Dan German challenges incumbent Milford mayor

Republican mayoral candidate Dan German, a longtime alderman, has promised open and transparent government, charging the Democratic administration with making decisions that have left taxpayers out of the loop on several projects.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of good government, and the current administration is lacking in transparency,” German said during an earlier campaign event.

German, 58, an alderman for the past 10 years, said he and the other Republican aldermen were left in the dark on several city issues, including a conference center being built on city-owned land on North Street. There was a similar lack of transparency, German said, in creation of increased parking at Eisenhower Park, and efforts to get the Flotilla organization to turn over its downtown building to the city.

He also questioned if the city is on a sustainable path, saying the city has borrowed too much and has underfunded pensions and other costs to keep taxes down.

“There are more sustainable ways to accomplish serious cost savings,” German said. “And we are spending millions on projects without Board of Aldermen approval.”

German, who is also running for his current Board of Aldermen seat, said his goal is to make Milford an amazing place to live, work, play and invest. If he is elected mayor, he will forsake the alderman position.

His top concerns include “honestly and effectively reducing taxes through increased efficiencies rather than kicking the can down the road by borrowing and bonding,” he said.

He also said improved roads and infrastructure, as well as attractive landscaping with walkways and bike paths along the shoreline are important.

Protecting neighborhoods from overdevelopment, and promoting the arts and tourism, mark his list of objectives, as does health care, “our largest city expense,” which he said should focus more on wellness and prevention.

German said crime is up and that the city needs to do more to support its police department, and that there needs to be more support for the team of people who work for the city.

German grew up in Milford, graduated from Milford High School and Northern Arizona University, where he studied finance, and later earned an MBA from Sacred Heart University.

He owned and operated a business in Milford for 23 years, Creative Health & Fitness, and now owns German Financial, an insurance and financial advisory practice in Milford.

Former state Sen. Winthrop Smith nominated German at a July convention, saying German “is an all-around good guy.”

“Everybody likes Dan,” Smith said, adding that German is energetic and focused and has a knowledge of the issues that affect the city.