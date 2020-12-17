Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus ANITA SNOW, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:13 p.m.
1 of15 A pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction separates Mexico, right, and the USA, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Wild ducks fly through a marsh area as the top of a newly erected border wall cuts through the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 With Mexico to the right, crews stand in a pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 The old border fence, below grade, which allowed animal migration into Mexico, remains in place as a construction worker walks along a section of new border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Myles Traphagen, Borderlands Program Coordinator for Wildlands Network, walks through a marsh area as the top of a newly erected border wall cuts through the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Myles Traphagen, Borderlands Program Coordinator for Wildlands Network, checks on a pumping station from an Artesian aquifer inside the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 With Mexico to the top, border wall construction continues along a cleared pathway, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 The newly erected border wall, that separates the United states and Mexico, right, leads towards the dynamited mountaintop path, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as seen from Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Newly erected border wall separating Mexico and the United States, cuts through through a marsh in the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Trucks drive along Mexico's Route 2, top, as border wall construction continues along a cleared pathway, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Crews have been dynamiting remote and rugged mountainsides in the southeast corner of Arizona, reshaping the landscape in an effort to build more border wall before President Trump's term ends in January. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 With Mexico to the right, the border wall cuts through the Sonoran Desert, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, as seen from atop Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A Customs and Border Patrol agent detains a migrant atop Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 A pair of Customs and Border Patrol agents detain three migrants leading up to Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews ignite dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as they pulverize mountaintops in a rush to build more of President Donald Trump’s border wall before his term ends next month.
Each blast in Guadalupe Canyon releases puffs of dust as workers level land to make way for 30-foot-tall (9-meter-tall) steel columns near the New Mexico line. Heavy machines crawl over roads gouged into rocky slopes while one tap-tap-taps open holes for posts on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property.