Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 7:37 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime, police said early Tuesday.
The suspect was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said, and Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day.