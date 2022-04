STACEY LAUREN / DG

MILFORD — Interested in growing dahlias? Then the Milford Garden Club is the place to be next week.

The meeting will be April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D.A.R. Building, 55 Prospect St. The general meeting will be finalizing the plans for the May Market, planned for May 16 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Fowler Field Pavilion at Fowler Field behind the Milford Public Library.