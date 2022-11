LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was being held without bail Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a late-night crash in Summerlin that killed one person and injured five others, one critically.

Tierra Richardson was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of DUI and seven additional criminal counts after police say she was driving a Nissan Altima that hit a median on South Fort Apache Road and collided with two other vehicles just before 11 p.m. Thursday.