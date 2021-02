SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department intends to immediately appeal a Seattle judge’s order Monday morning releasing a member of the far-right group Proud Boys from custody as he’s prosecuted for his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida rejected the DOJ’s argument that Ethan Nordean should be detained pending trial because he poses a risk of flight and a danger to the community.