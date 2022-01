MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to vote later this month on permanent rules implementing a law that restricts the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in 2020 that prohibits the use of foam that contains PFAS except in emergency situations and for testing, and then only if it can be disposed of or stored without seeping into the environment.