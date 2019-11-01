DNR: Manure spill leads to fish kill in east-central Iowa

VINING, Iowa (AP) — Iowa environmental officials are investigating a manure spill that led to a fish kill in east-central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Friday that the fish kill was found on Wolf Creek about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) northwest of Vining.

Department staff say a manure applicator for Mayo Farm Inc. reported Thursday morning that a drag hose leaked about 2,600 gallons of manure during land application. The applicator built a berm to dam up the spilled manure, but estimates that up to 500 gallons reached the creek.

Staff saw live fish at the site Thursday, but found some dead fish just downstream were found Friday morning.

The department will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.