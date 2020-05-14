DMV to reopen Middletown branch; tax auction postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it will reopen its branch office in Middletown on Monday.

The agency closed all its locations except for the main office in Cranston in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Middletown branch will be open every weekday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but walk-ins won't be allowed and service will be by appointment only, which can be made at the agency's website.

Residents are encouraged to complete business online if possible.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, inspection stickers, and registrations that were due to expire in March, April and May have each been extended for 90 days.

___

TAX SALE POSTPONED

The city of Providence has postponed a planned online auction of properties that are in tax arrears that was scheduled for Thursday over concerns about proper notice and participation.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the city planned to go forward with the sale of hundreds of delinquent properties, WPRI-TV reported. City Chief Financial Officer Larry Mancini said previously that the city was dependent on the revenue.

But City Councilman Michael Correia said taxpayers should be given more time to get their payments up to date.

A city spokeswoman said it's unclear when the auction will now take place.