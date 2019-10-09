DC limits cooperation with federal immigration agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., lawmakers have voted to bar district agencies from cooperating with federal immigration agencies unless provided a judicial warrant or order.

WTOP-FM reports the emergency legislation unanimously passed Tuesday aims to ensure the district doesn't detain people solely for violating immigration law. The measure prohibits the district from inquiring about the immigration status of a person in custody.

It also limits district agency compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless provided judicial input or criminal warrants. Limitations include not sharing a person's release date or providing space or equipment to the agency so it can search a person in district custody.

The legislation also says federal immigration authorities seeking to detain people in district custody will be barred from district-owned facilities, unless in possession of criminal warrants.