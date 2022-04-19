DA asks to drop charges in Colorado missing woman case

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Colorado man about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife but reserved the right to bring new charges against him later.

In a court filing, District Attorney Linda Stanley said investigators need more time to find the body of Suzanne Morphew before Barry Morphew goes on trial, revealing that investigators believe her body is located in a area covered deep in snow near their former home. However, she also said that the judge's recent decision to exclude key prosecution witnesses from the trial was also a factor in asking for the charges to be dropped.