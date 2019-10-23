D’Amicis receives DAR Community Service Award

Members of the Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented Ardienne D’Amicis with the DAR Community Service Award at the Milford DAR Chapter House this past month.

Marolyn Paulis, former chapter regent and state regent, presented the award and commended Ardienne as a valuable asset to the chapter and to the City of Milford, pointing out that, “she seemingly never rests and always has a smile on her face.”

Adam Eckhart, pastor of First United Congregational Church said, “Ardienne has been an excellent historian for the 380-year-old church. She understands history is where we come from, he said, but helps us interpret history in our lives today. He noted that she is the best history teacher in the community and loves to serve others, yet she does everything with humility.”

Richard Platt, former city historian and president of historical society added, “Ardienne’s involvement in DAR as chapter chaplain and her work with organizations such as the Friends of Milford Cemetery, the First Congregational Church, and the Education Committee of the Milford Historical Society has been tireless.”

Arthur Stowe, the current president of the Milford Historical Society, echoed everyone’s thoughts: “Ardienne is one of the great treasures of our lives in Milford. She has the special gift of being a teacher, and every day, she teaches us.”

In closing, Stowe said, “Ardienne, we love, respect, and honor you for what you have done for so many ... in our home of Milford.”

D’Amicis was presented with a certificate, a pin, and a commendation from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.