Cyprus-based firm fined for dumping oily water in Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Cyprus-based company was ordered to pay a $2 million fine Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that one of its ships dumped oily water into the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced.

The crew of a ship operated by Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited knowingly failed last year to record in the ship’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water, prosecutors said in a news release. The M/V Protefs arrived in New Orleans on June 1, 2020, with a knowingly false oil record book, prosecutors said.