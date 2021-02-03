Cyprus Orthodox Church to restore historic homes amid outcry MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 5:23 a.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of Cyprus’ Orthodox Church on Wednesday pledged to rebuild a row of historic homes that were partially demolished next to an under-construction cathedral amid a public outcry over what government officials described as an “unlawful” action.
The office of Archbishop Chrysostomos II told The Associated Press that that the archbishop dispatched a letter to Nicosia municipal authorities promising to restore the church-owned homes to their original state.
