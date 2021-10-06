Cyprus FM urges Lebanon to implement reforms to unlock aid Oct. 6, 2021 Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 10:10 a.m.
1 of8 Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides speaks during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Christodoulides who is in Beirut for two days visit to meet with Lebanese officials, called on the Lebanese government to implement reforms quickly in order for the international community to unlock aid for Lebanon that is witnessing one of the worst economic crises in the world in decades. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
The foreign minister of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Wednesday urged Lebanon's new government to implement reforms quickly, in order for the international community to unlock aid to crisis-stricken Lebanon.
Nikos Christodoulides is the first foreign minister from the European Union to visit Lebanon since Prime Minister Najib Mikati's Cabinet took office last month. Mikati has pledged to work toward quick reforms in the small Mideast nation notorious for corruption and now on the verge of bankruptcy.