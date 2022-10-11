Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord.
"At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in 2019, we launched a new division called Vancord, which was focused primarily on cybersecurity consulting," said Michael Grande, president, and CEO of Vancord. "TBNG was mostly IT consulting services, and Vancord was primarily focused on cybersecurity."