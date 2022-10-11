Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord.

"At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in 2019, we launched a new division called Vancord, which was focused primarily on cybersecurity consulting," said Michael Grande, president, and CEO of Vancord. "TBNG was mostly IT consulting services, and Vancord was primarily focused on cybersecurity."

Over time, the business started to expand. In 2021, Grande said they were working with many of the same clients, and many of the engineering staff were working on similar issues, and there was a lot of internal collaboration.

"We saw it as a great opportunity to rebrand the entire company, instead of having separate divisions, instead of one brand moving forward," he said.

Rebranding the company allowed them to focus more on cybersecurity, which Grande says is an important topic moving forward and influences much of what they are seeing in the world with business risks and technology challenges in organizations.

"Our company is still headquartered in Milford, we do have an office in Glastonbury, but we have a full office in Milford, which is great," he said. "We have new signage around the building, our vehicles have been re-lettered, and we did all that goes along with rebranding, which was a great exercise for us as a company. After 17 years, it's good to reflect on ... what needs to be polished up."

Grande said company officials are happy to be based in Milford, close to the company's West Haven roots.

"The shoreline is important for us both as a business and as a family," he said. "To a certain extent, it's a family business. My partners are my brother, Jeffrey Grande, and cousin, Michael Paone, who started the company in 2005."

The advantage of a Milford home base, Grande said, is the ability to get anywhere in the state quickly.

"We have the major highways. We have great support from the community and the city administration," he said. "Doubling down in Milford and really focusing on the greater Milford area and being based here is an asset of the business."

Other advantages in the city include the quality of life and nearby educational opportunities, he said.

"Our neighbors are fantastic, and the accessibility of people getting to Milford is great with the train nearby," he said. "In addition, we've set up two great internship programs with the high schools and nearby universities, which has worked well for us and is another feather in the cap for us being based here."

"Also, our employees like to be here," added Grande. "We are happy to stay part of this community and want to continue growing here."