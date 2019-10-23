Cyberattack on Montana medical clinic breaches patient data

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana hospital officials have confirmed a data breach may have compromised the personal information of about 130,000 medical clinic patients.

The Daily Inter Lake reported Tuesday that Kalispell Regional Healthcare employees were unaware of the May cyberattack until an outside forensic firm concluded its investigation in August.

Authorities say the hospital released its findings Tuesday stating compromised information could include medical bill account numbers, health insurance information and medical history.

Hospital employees say about 250 patients may have had their Social Security numbers taken.

Authorities say hackers used emails to lure employees into providing login credentials.

Kalispell Regional is offering all notified patients complimentary fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services.

Authorities say the forensic firm was not able to track the source of the attack.

