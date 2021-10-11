Customs dispute jeopardizes US fish stick, filet supply

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
The Alaska pollock has a complicated supply chain. After being caught, the fish are transported by ship to New Brunswick, Canada, near the border with Maine. Then they're loaded onto rail cars for a brief trip down 100 feet (30 meters) of track in Canada, before being put on trucks and crossing the border into the U.S.