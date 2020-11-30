Customer kills gunman during Philadelphia robbery attempt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A customer shot and killed an armed man during an attempted robbery at a restaurant, police said.

The 53-year-old suspect entered the Wingstop eatery on Cottman Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, brandished a gun and demanded money from the employees. police said.

The suspect pointed the weapon at a 27-year-old customer who had walked into the restaurant,according to police. The customer, who had a valid permit to carry a gun, shot the suspect in the neck, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The customer, who was also a victim because he had the gun pointed at him, remained on scene, did cooperate with police, " Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The customer was taken in for questioning and police recovered both weapons.

The shooting remained under investigation.