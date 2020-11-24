Custodians’ union provides Thanksgiving to Milford families

Milford Public School district representatives of the custodian/maintainer team: Front row, from left, Tim Bradbury, Ed Delmonte and Bob Wesson; Back row, from left, Mike Tupka, Kyle Trapp, Dave Acampora and Bob Smith. less Milford Public School district representatives of the custodian/maintainer team: Front row, from left, Tim Bradbury, Ed Delmonte and Bob Wesson; Back row, from left, Mike Tupka, Kyle Trapp, Dave Acampora and ... more Photo: Kathy Bonetti / Photo: Kathy Bonetti / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Custodians’ union provides Thanksgiving to Milford families 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bob Smith is hoping to put smiles on the faces of Milford families who are struggling this Thanksgiving.

Smith, the head custodian at Joseph A. Foran High School, said he and fellow AFSCME Local 2018 union members are donating Thanksgiving dinners to five local families this year. Union members are taking $250 out of their treasury account, purchasing gift cards from a local supermarket, and giving them to The United Way of Milford. The United Way will select the families who will receive the gift cards, and distribute them.

“It’s been a crazy year and we just want to acknowledge that,” Smith said. “We care about the city of Milford and we want to make five family’s lives a little better. We want to make people smile and think good thoughts about the holiday.”

The union has been donating during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons for the past 15 years, according to Smith.

In prior years, the union has purchased turkeys for the Beth-El Center, a homeless shelter in Milford; and donated to the Veterans Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill and Toys for Tots.

