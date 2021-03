COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The CEO of Cummins Inc. says government officials and business leaders must recognize a rise in anti-Asian violence and to listen to all communities to end systemic racism.

“Systemic racism impacts us all in a very negative way,” Tom Linebarger told The Indianapolis Star for a report published Thursday. “If our communities are broken down, if they are desperate places, employees won’t join us. They won’t come work here.”