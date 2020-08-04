Culver City officer shot, man with knife killed during chase

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Culver City police officer was shot in the leg by friendly fire and an apparently homeless man with a knife was killed Monday during a chase, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. as police were chasing the man on the roof of a parking garage on Washington Boulevard, a public information officer at the scene told KCBS-TV.

Officers had tried to use less-lethal devices to stop the man before opening fire, authorities said.

Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released.

The man died at a hospital.

An officer who was struck in the leg by police gunfire was taken to a hospital in fair condition.