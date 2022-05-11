Culture war and COVID-19 dominate superintendent races

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican primary for state superintendent of schools is filled with sharp clashes over which of the two candidates performed worse at the job, while the four Democrats seeking the post say they want to steer the state's school system away from the Republican-driven culture-war clashes that dominated much of this year's legislative session.
GOP primary voters will chose between current Superintendent Richard Woods, who has won the office in the past two elections, and John Barge of Rome, who served a term as superintendent before Woods.