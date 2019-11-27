Platt Tech culinary students held their annual Thanksgiving Buffet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, which serves the homeless and elderly community in Milford. About 150 people attend this event. All the food is prepared by Platt Tech sophomores and juniors in the Culinary Arts Departments under the supervision of Chef Dan Mingay and Chef Cedric Grech, both instructors at the Technical High School.
