Cuba's struggling entrepreneurs look to Biden with hope ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 12:55 p.m.
Horse carts used to give rides to tourists sit idle in the garage of a cooperative where murals of the late leader Fidel Castro and Revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara cover the walls in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 24, 2021. "For everyone, Biden is hope," said Rigoberto Romero, owner of one of the carriages and who used to make a living by taking travelers around by horse-drawn carriage but now just takes care of his horses at home while tourism is down.
HAVANA (AP) — Business was booming for a trendy little clothing shop called Clandestina in the heart of Old Havana, one of thousands of new private businesses that had arisen in what was once a near-wholly state-run socialist economy.
A torrent of tourists poured through the doors to pick through bags, sweatshirts, camisoles and caps — at least until the Trump administration turned off the taps that had been opened just a few years before by then-President Barack Obama.
