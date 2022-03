CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A cryptocurrency entrepreneur is the latest Republican seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.

Bruce Fenton, who describes himself as a Bitcoiner and free markets advocate, announced his campaign Wednesday, saying he will run on a platform of freedom, human rights, free markets and peace. He is the CEO of Chainstone Labs in Portsmouth and managing director of Watchdog Capital, a licensed securities brokerage firm.