Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 9:56 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during a journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.
With the Royal Standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession was designed to underscore the queen’s 70 years as head of state as the national mourning process shifts to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA