Crowd packs Milford’s Lights for Liberty vigil

The Rev. Chris Files of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Milford speaks during the Lights for Liberty event in Milford July 12. The Rev. Chris Files of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Milford speaks during the Lights for Liberty event in Milford July 12. Photo: Jill Dion / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jill Dion / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 19 Caption Close Crowd packs Milford’s Lights for Liberty vigil 1 / 19 Back to Gallery

Between 150 and 200 people gathered on the Milford Green Friday night, July 12, for a vigil in recognition of conditions refugees face at the southern border and in U.S. detention centers.

Speakers included state Sen. James Maroney, Milford Poet Laureate Mick Theebs, Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services Employment & Education Services Director Will Kneerim, and the Rev. Kristina Hansen of Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church.

Others spoke as well, including Gladys Mwilelo, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Called Milford Lights for Liberty, the vigil was part of the National Lights for Liberty.

(Check back later for more on this story)