Critical report mandates improved safety on Boston subway

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area's aging subway system has for years neglected safety and maintenance while it focused on long-term capital projects, federal transportation officials said in a highly critical report based on a review started earlier this year in response to several accidents and other problems with the system.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority “is not effectively balancing safety-critical operations and maintenance activities with its efforts to deliver capital projects," the Federal Transit Administration’s report said. “This lack of balance is at the center of many of the MBTA’s safety challenges."